Enjoy a night of great music as The Jimmys and Avey Grouws Band perform in the Mississippi River Hall at the Adler Theatre on Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale June 24 at 10 a.m. online by clicking here (Ticketmaster.com) and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office, located at 136 E. Third Street in Davenport. General Admission tickets are $20 per person or $22.50 per ticket for a VIP table of eight tickets. VIP tickets must be purchased in blocks of eight tickets.

This show marks The Jimmy’s first performance at the RiverCenter. Avey Grouws Band is returning after opening for Walter Trout in June of 2021.

The Jimmys: Amazing musicians with irresistible enthusiasm, The Jimmys brings people together from coast to coast with spectacular rhythm and horn sections. An award-winning festival favourite from Madison, WI, this seven-piece band combines jump blues, shuffles, boogies, R&B and New Orleans traditional jazz.

Avey Grouws Band: Avey Grouws Band resists labels with their powerful Quad Cities sound, melding blues, roots, rock and soul. The two-time Top Ten Billboard charting band is known for hard-hitting music and a live show radiating energy and joy. Their sophomore album, “Tell Tale Heart”, was recorded in Nashville, TN with Grammy award winner, Casey Wasner during the pandemic. Released in September 2021, it debuted at #7 on the Billboard Blues Album chart. The band also hit #10 on the Billboard Blues Album chart with their 2020 debut album, “The Devil May Care”.