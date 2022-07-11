The Galva Arts Council is excited to welcome a father and daughter, both musicians with their own careers but together for the first time in years, to Wiley Park on Sunday, July 17th as part of the 2022 Levitt AMP Galva Music Series.

Grammy-winner Terrance Simien brings his audiences on a multicultural journey around the world, inspired the many countries he’s visited while on tour. He creates a hypnotic blend of New Orleans funk-reggae-flavored-world-blues-American zydeco roots music that brings audiences to their feet, dancing with joy. Simien has become one of the most respected and accomplished artists in American roots music today. He and his Zydeco Experience band have performed over 7000 concerts and toured to over 45 countries during their illustrious career.

Marcella Simien was born into one of the first Creole families to settle St. Landry Parish. As the daughter of two-time Grammy award winning Zydeco musician Terrance Simien, Marcella was practically born onstage and grew up surrounded by music and performances. Visits to the family home from legends such as David Hidalgo of Los Lobos or Taj Mahal, who once sang her “Happy Birthday,” were not uncommon. She holds a degree from Memphis College of Art, which is what originally brought her to Tennessee. She felt a connection to the city’s rich history and bustling community of working musicians and forged her own pathways in the local, national, and international music scenes by founding and serving as bandleader in Marcella & Her Lovers—a hybrid of classic Memphis soul with the freewheeling swagger of New Orleans funk. In addition to Marcella & Her Lovers, Simien performs with Marcella & Les Vagues, Magnolias, and Terrance Simien’s Krewe De Monifique. Joining Marcella for this concert will be the legendary fiddle player Anne Harris.

Every Sunday through August 7, this family-friendly concert series bring free live music to Wiley Park, located at 503 NW Fourth Avenue in Galva. All concerts start at 6 p.m., end around 8 p.m. and feature two acts per night. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of food vendors will be at the concert and guests are welcome to bring in outside food as well. A playground, basketball courts and restrooms are all within listening distance from the stage. Street parking is available around the park and neighboring streets. The street running through the park will be closed during concerts. Those with golf carts/UTVs are asked to keep their vehicles on the perimeter of the audience to prevent blocking the view of guests and minimize the risk of accidents. Those needing assistance with seating should contact Tina at (309) 853-7537 to make arrangements. Learn more about the concert series by clicking here.