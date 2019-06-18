Experiencing signal interruptions?

UPDATE: On Tuesday, we experienced a failure in the microwave system that moves our signal from our station to our transmitter locations.

A tower crew from Oklahoma drove in overnight last night and as of 5:40 p.m. Wednesday evening is still on the tower troubleshooting the extent of the problem and working to affect repairs.

Our over-the-air signals are impacted, as are secondary providers who rely on it for rebroadcast, including DISH Network and Comcast Cable. Because we feed our signal to Mediacom and on DirecTV using fiber instead of the microwave system, those signals remain relatively unaffected.

Rest assured we are doing all we can to restore our over-the-air signals and we apologize for the frustration.

EARLIER UPDATE

A crew is working on our tower to repair a leak in a transmission line. We are sorry for the inconvenience and will restore power just as soon as is possible.

EARLIER UPDATE

Some of our viewers may be currently experiencing some interruptions, due to an outage.

Our engineering team is working on the situation, and will resolve the issue as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience!