Expert: Heating costs will rise as temperatures drop this winter

Officials say heating your house will be more expensive this winter.

Local 4 News spoke with expert Patrick De Haan, of GasBuddy.com, this week.

De Haan says natural gas prices are being affected by many factors.

“Injections. That’s the word for what happens before the heating oil season. Natural gas is injected into storage, and those injections are running quite a bit behind schedule,” said De Haan. “Part of that is because of hurricanes. Part of it is because the oil production is lower, so natural gas production is lower, and that’s shaping up and pushing natural gas prices to their highest level in years.”

Studies show the last time natural gas prices were this high was during the Great Recession in 2008.