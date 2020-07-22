Expert: Keep an eye out for signs of child abuse when schools restart

With many schools returning to in-person learning in a few weeks, many kids will be around teachers and friends for the first time since March, which could be the first time some signs of child abuse shows up.

The Child Abuse Council of the Quad Cities says statewide reports of abuse to DFCS did go down during the pandemic, it’s likely that because they aren’t around their teachers who are primary reporters.

Teachers should be on the lookout for marks or bruises that seem suspicious or non-verbal cues seen over webcams.

Also, Brooke Hendrickx from the Child Abuse Council says, if a student notices something wrong with their friends, they need to let a teacher know.

“Older kids are more likely to talk to their friends about what’s going on, so really it’s just listening, understanding those cues,” Hendrickx said. “For younger children especially they’re not going to come right out and say they’ve been abused. So listening to the stories, listening to what they have to say.”

The Child Abuse Council says they’re seeing more kids for therapy sessions stemming from traumatic experiences all kids in Illinois are eligible.