Experts don’t expect Illinois COVID-19 case drop to last

New cases of coronavirus illness on Monday fell to 6,190, the lowest single-day total in more than a month, but deaths continued at a rapid clip and officials fear the downturn in illnesses won’t last.

The drop in confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, was the third in three days.

There were 85 deaths.

But fearful of the fallout from the Thanksgiving holiday, when millions of Americans traveled and gathered for celebrations, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that restrictions on social interaction in Illinois, so-called Tier 3 mitigations, will remain in place for at least the next few weeks.