Explore area museums with the return of QC Museum Week

After a hiatus last year, Quad Cities Museum Week is returning from June 6 through 13.

The collaboration of Visit Quad Cities and area museums is in its fifth year of welcoming visitors with activities, new exhibits, discounted admissions, tours, and special programs.

“We’re back and ready for visitors. This year, 14 museums are participating in Quad Cities Museum Week as we celebrate science, art, history, and discovery,” says Charlotte Doehler-Morrison, Vice President Marketing & Communications, Visit Quad Cities. “Each museum offers something completely different and appeals to a variety of audiences and ages. It’s the perfect time to get out with family and friends and try something different.”

This year’s Quad Cities Museum Week includes the following specials at these participating museums:

More information about Quad Cities Museum Week can be found here.