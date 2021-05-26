Explore area museums with the return of QC Museum Week

After a hiatus last year, Quad Cities Museum Week is returning from June 6 through 13.
The collaboration of Visit Quad Cities and area museums is in its fifth year of welcoming visitors with activities, new exhibits, discounted admissions, tours, and special programs.
“We’re back and ready for visitors. This year, 14 museums are participating in Quad Cities Museum Week as we celebrate science, art, history, and discovery,” says Charlotte Doehler-Morrison, Vice President Marketing & Communications, Visit Quad Cities. “Each museum offers something completely different and appeals to a variety of audiences and ages. It’s the perfect time to get out with family and friends and try something different.”
This year’s Quad Cities Museum Week includes the following specials at these participating museums:
- Bix Beiderbecke Museum & Archives – complimentary admission.
- Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House – complimentary programs, tours and a special exhibit “Out of the Attic,” featuring artifacts rarely seen before.
- Cody Homestead – mention “Museum Week” and receive buy-one-get-one-free admission.
- Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village – complimentary admission and live demonstrations of old world crafts on Friday, June 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Davenport School Museum – complimentary admission and two new window displays on “Legends of Track” and “Original 14 Elementary Schools” including photos, copper plates, and historical data.
- Family Museum – new Storyland exhibit.
- Figge Art Museum – special activities, tours, and exhibits.
- German American Heritage Center – complimentary admission includes entry to their main permanent gallery and their rotating galleries.
- Hauberg Estate – complimentary behind the scenes tours during select hours.
- Iowa 80 Trucking Museum – complimentary admission, 10% off gift shop purchases, and an amazing collection of antique trucks.
- John Hauberg Indian Museum – complimentary admission and scavenger hunt with prizes.
- Karpeles Manuscript Museum – complimentary admission, scavenger hunt with prizes, and new Abraham Lincoln as a Boy exhibit.
- Putnam Museum & Science Center – discounted $5 admission.
- The Sawmill Museum – buy-one-get-one-free admission and free pine seed packets while supplies last.
More information about Quad Cities Museum Week can be found here.