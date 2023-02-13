Explore ways to be healthy in mind, body, and spirit at the Winter Wellness Family Event at Singing Bird Nature Center in Rock Island on Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. It’s a partnership between University of Illinois Extension and Black Hawk State Historic Site and a great excuse to get out of the house during a winter weekend, said Becky Buckrop, Illinois Extension program coordinator.

“It’s the perfect way to spend a winter’s day, learning about health and wellness, exploring nature, sampling tasty soups and doing fun activities for all ages in a great venue surrounded by the urban forest,” said Buckrop.

Interactive stations will show visitors how to reduce food waste to save money and help the environment. They can learn how to make green cleaning products and take home a sample. Master Gardeners will be in the indoor viewing room to share facts with bird watchers.

In honor of Heart Health Month, experts will share resources on ways people can keep their hearts healthy. Attendees can learn about the importance of nutrition and pick up a free 2023 Eat.Move.Save calendar from SNAP-Ed with recipes and health tips. Community Health Care will be checking blood pressure and glucose levels.

Hygge is a Norwegian word that describes a feeling of coziness and contentment. Event goers can experience hygge while sipping hot cocoa by the fire and enjoying a cup of soup while visiting with friends. Canvases, bird-house gourds and rocks for painting will be available for anyone who wants to be creative while they relax.

Kids can take part activities from 4-H, Mercer County Ag Literacy, AOK Childhood Network and the Rock Island Public Library such as “I Made That!” activity packets to explore snow, an indoor obstacle course and a selfie station. The Rock Island library’s bookmobile will also be on site. Bundle up to go on an outdoor Soup Scavenger Hunt. Illinois Extension will have maps to follow to clues in the park. Turn in a completed sheet for a chance to win one of 20 vegetable soup kits to take home and make.

Be sure to visit the Hauberg Museum at the park to learn about Sauk and Meskwaki (Fox) Native Americans. The museum is located on the south side of the park at Black Hawk Lodge, 1510 46th Avenue. Singing Bird Nature Center is located on the north end of Black Hawk Park off 44th Avenue in Rock Island. For more information about the Winter Wellness Family Event, call the University of Illinois Extension in Milan at (309) 756-9978 or visit their website.