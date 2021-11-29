Explore history and folklore of Santa Claus

Because of secrets revealed, this program is NOT intended for children for whom Santa Claus is a very real figure!

You may think you know all there is to know about the “big man in red,” but how much do you REALLY know about Santa?

How did St. Nicholas transform into the modern-day vision of a “jolly old elf” who delivers presents all around the world on Christmas Eve? Where did Santa Claus come from, and why does his popularity remain so high in modern American popular culture?

The Bettendorf Public Library presents the History and Folklore of Santa Claus, Tuesday, December 7, 7:00 p.m. Because of secrets revealed, this program is NOT intended for children for whom Santa Claus is a very real figure!

Explore the origins and evolution of Santa Claus with historian Laura Keyes of Historic Voices. Keyes has been presenting on historic topics for over ten years. She enjoys researching literary symbolism, and is contracted to write a book on that subject. The lecture features details on the journey Bishop Nicholas made to become our current-day Santa Claus and includes many recognizable images and poems.

The History and Folklore of Santa Claus online program is Tuesday, December 7 at 7:00 p.m. as part of the Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections series. Admission is free, but advance registration is required. Click here to register or call the library at (563) 344-4175.