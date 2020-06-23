Explore never before seen documents in a new exhibit coming to Bishop Hill

The Bishop Hill Heritage Association is unveiling a new exhibit this July.

Colony Papers, an exhibit displaying original Bishop Hill Colony documents from the early to mid-1800’s, will open July 1 at 11am in the Steeple Building Museum.

The artifacts in the exhibit have never been seen by the public before, but many have been source materials for a variety of books and articles written about Bishop Hill, and give a look back in time to life in the Bishop Hill Colony. Once such document is a ledger from 1863 listing Bishop Hill men who were either eligible for military service or who were currently serving with Union Forces in the Civil War.

The exhibit will run through October 31, 2020.

The Steeple Building Museum is located at 103 North Bishop Hill Street. Visitors to the museum are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask in the museum.