Explore new ideas at CommUniversity in February

Explore new ideas and engage in lively discussions at CommUniversity at Black Hawk College.

CommUniversity is a series of Sunday=afternoon seminars taught by local experts in arts/humanities, personal enrichment, regional studies and theology/spirituality. It’s a friendly learning atmosphere with no exams or papers to write.

For 2021, CommUniversity will be virtual, so participants can experience the same great classes and instructors from their homes. Choose from classes such as:

“Stories and Myths of Ancient Egypt”

“There’s More to Being Irish than Green Beer and Leprechauns”

“Why are Americans so Politically Divided by Partisanship and What Can be Done About It?”

“Basic Spanish”

“The Psychology of Humor”

“Community Development Through the Career of George Davenport”

“Judaism Addresses the Challenging Issues of Our Day”

Sessions will be Sundays, Feb. 7-28, from 2-4 p.m. Participants will receive a Zoom link before the program begins.

Cost is $40. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/cu or call 309-796-8223.