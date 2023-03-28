One of the area’s oldest and largest cultural festivals returns as St. Ambrose University hosts the Quad Cities World Cultural Festival on Sunday, April 2.

The festival will feature performances by groups and individuals from the many cultures that call the Quad City area home. In 2019, over 400 attendees enjoyed the opportunity to celebrate and honor diverse and distinctive cultures from around the world.

The festival takes place on April 2 from 1-4 p.m. at the Rogalski Center Ballroom, 2100 N. Ripley Street in Davenport. It’s sponsored by the SAU International Studies program and the World Affairs Council of the QC and admission is free. More information can be found here.