Explore & Seek, an environmental scavenger hunt for all ages, will be June 1-30 in conservation areas and parks in and around the Quad Cities, according to a news release from River Action.

Admission is $30 per event package if picked up at River Action’s office at 822 E. River Drive, Davnport. The package includes two fanny packs, two mini field notebooks, two maps, questions and clues for the conservation areas, and coupons for local businesses. It is $37 if you want the package to be shipped to your home.

Sample clue for Sunderbruch Park: What insect is named after a punctuation mark and is found in a deciduous wooded landscape? (Hint: The answer is found on the Upland Forest Signage in Sunderbruch Park)

Answer all the questions and you will be entered into a raffle to win fun prizes. To find out more about this event and River Action’s other events and programs, visit here or email dkraklio@riveraction.org.