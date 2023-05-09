River Action is helping residents of the Quad Cities get out and explore parks and conservation areas during the month of June.

Their program, Explore & Seek, is an environmental scavenger hunt for all ages. It runs from June 1-June 30 at conservation areas and parks in and around the Quad Cities. The cost of the hunt is $30 and includes a tube with two fanny packs, two mini field notebooks, two maps, questions and clues for the conservation areas and coupons for local businesses. Tubes can be picked up at River Action’s office, located at 822 E. River Drive in Davenport. The cost is $37 if the tube needs to be shipped. If participants can answer all the questions, they’re entered into a raffle for prizes.

An example of clues for the scavenger hunt is this one for Sunderbruch Park – “what insect is named after a punctuation mark and is found in a deciduous wooded landscape?” (Hint – the answer is on the Upland Forest signage.)

Learn more about this event and more about River Action by clicking here.