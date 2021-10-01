The German American Heritage Center invites the Quad Cities to explore the darker side of Davenport.

Throughout the month of October, the museum is hosting its “Darker Side of Davenport” walking tours Friday and Saturday evenings, with two on Saturday mornings.

All tours are $10 and will last about an hour.

Evening tours will begin 6:30 p.m. on these dates:

Friday, Oct. 8

Saturday, Oct. 9

Friday, Oct. 15

Saturday, Oct. 16

Friday, Oct. 22

Saturday, Oct. 23

Morning tours will begin 10 a.m. on these dates:

Saturday, Oct. 9

Saturday, Oct. 16

A special “extended cut” tour will be hosted by Aaron Thompson from the QC paranormal group Ghost Crier.

The exclusive tour will begin 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, and is $20.

“This tour is an exclusive event, combining history, lore and paranormal experiences in one two-hour tour,” said the German American Heritage Center in a news release.

The museum says people can expect to hear “stories of ghosts, criminals, gangsters, mysterious deaths and even a German serial killer right here in the QC.”

Tickets should be purchased in advance here.