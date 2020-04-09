1  of  6
Explore the German American Heritage Center online

Even though the German American Heritage Center and Museum is temporarily closed, you can still explore its exhibits at home through the virtual version of their building and museum.

Currently visitors can explore the building, visit the “Power Frauen: German Women Who Dared to Dream” exhibit, and preview the two other exhibit spaces. The staff is working hard to put the rest of the museum exhibits online shortly.

Visit the virtual version of the German American Heritage Center and Museum by clicking here.

The virtual experience is free, but donations to the center are always appreciated.

