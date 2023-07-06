Spend a weekend morning exploring nature with the kids at Starved Rock State Park.

Volunteer naturalists will show kids and their adults the world of prairie ecosystems through a storybook, crafts, activities and a short hike on Saturday, July 8, starting at 9:30 a.m. The program is geared towards kids ages 3-10, who must be accompanied by an adult. The hike starts at the Starved Rock Visitor Center, 2678 East 873 Road in Oglesby, IL Email park naturalist Lisa Sons at lisa.sons@illinois.gov to register.

All IDNR/state park programs are free, but onsite donations to the Starved Rock Foundation are welcome. Most programs at Starved Rock State Park are made possible by funding from donations to the Starved Rock Foundation, the not-for-profit friends group at the park, not to be confused with the Starved Rock Community Foundation. For more information on Starved Rock State Park, click here. For more information on the Starved Rock Foundation, click here.