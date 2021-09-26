Explore the strange and unusual QCA

Ghosts and UFO’s and Bigfoot – OH, MY!

The Davenport Public Library hosts an afternoon of the haunted history of the Quad Cities. Join authors Michael McCarty and John Brassard, Jr., on Saturday for eerie tales from the QCA, as they explore sightings and stories of ghosts, river serpents, Bigfoot, UFO’s and much more.

Eerie Quad Cities: Strange and Unusual Tales from the Quad Cities Area is Saturday, October 2, 2:00 p.m., at the Fairmount Street Library, 3000 North Fairmount Street in Davenport.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required to attend both in-person and virtually. For more information or to register, click here.

For those attending in person, this program is hosted indoors. Please observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates. Masks are recommended.