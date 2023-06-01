The best week of the year for area museum fans is coming soon!

Visit Quad Cities and area museums are presenting Quad Cities Museum Week on June 11-18. Museums throughout the area will have special activities, new exhibits, discounted admissions, tours, special programs and much more.

“This is the 8th year for Quad Cities Museum Week, and the event continues to grow as more people participate in this annual event to celebrate our cultural assets in the QC,” says Charlotte Doehler-Morrison, Vice President Marketing & Communications with Visit Quad Cities. “Sixteen museums are participating this year, and each of our museums offers something completely different to appeal to various audiences and ages. We invite people to get out, explore with family and friends, and discover new stories, experiences, and adventures.”

Visitors can pick up a Museum Week Passport at any participating museum during the week. Have the passport stamped at three or more museums and leave it in the box at the final museum you visit. Three winners will receive gift baskets filled with goodies, tickets, memberships and two vouchers for free admission to the Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport.

Museums in the Quad Cities offer looks into many different interests, from art to science and technology to local, national and world history. It’s easy to spend hours viewing exhibits and uncovering stories about the area.

Participating area museums include:

Bix Beiderbecke Museum & Archives – Free admission and new guided tour

Buffalo Bill Museum – Buy one admission, get one free when you mention QC Museum Week

Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead – Free admission when you mention QC Museum Week

Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House – Free tours and two free concerts

Colonel Davenport House – Pioneer Days event June 10-11. Active-duty military personnel, including National Guard and Reserve, and up to five family members are offered free regular home tour admissions from May 20 through September 4.

Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village – Free admission

Davenport School Museum – Free admission

Family Museum – Buy one get one free admission when you mention QC Museum Week

Figge Art Museum – $5 off museum adIowa 80mission

German American Heritage Center – Free admission

Hauberg Estate – Complimentary architectural tour

Hauberg Museum at Black Hawk State Historic Site – Special activities, prizes and free admission

Iowa 80 Trucking Museum – 10% off gift shop purchase and free admission

Karpeles Manuscript Museum – 25% off at Gift Shop, special tours, colonial kids’ games, and free admission

Putnam Museum & Science Center – Admission discounted to $5, and a new summer movie at the Giant Screen Theatre – Dino Dana

The Sawmill Museum – Buy one adult ticket and get another adult or child ticket free

For details on Quad Cities Museum Week, click here. Visit Quad Cities also has a QC Family Pass, which is good for a full year and provides discounts at 20 attractions in the area. The pass is free and is accessible from mobile devices. Click here for more information or to sign up. Click here for more information on Visit Quad Cities.