Exploring skull science over breakfast

Nahant Marsh Education Center invites you to spend a morning examining mammal skulls to learn what some animals eat and what roles they play in their environments. Participants will learn to identify the parts of a skull and make determinations about what animal the skull belongs to based on number and shape of teeth, skull size, and other features.

Breakfast Nature Club: Skull Science is Friday, October 1, 8:00 a.m., at Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Avenue in Davenport. A continental breakfast will be provided. 

