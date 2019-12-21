Extended holiday shopping hours at NorthPark Mall and SouthPark Mall

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Still looking for that last minute gift? NorthPark Mall in Davenport and SouthPark Mall in Moline are offering extended shopping hours to help find that perfect present or to get a picture with Santa before he heads back to the North Pole to prepare for his Christmas run.

Santa is available now through December 23 10am-9pm, and December 24 9am-5pm.

The NorthPark Mall and SouthPark Mall holiday shopping hours are:

  • December 21 9am – 10pm
  • December 22 10am – 8pm
  • December 23 9am – 10pm
  • December 24 8am – 5pm
  • December 25 CLOSED
  • December 26 9am – 9pm

If you need more information, you can visit the website for NorthPark Mall or SouthPark Mall.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story