‘Extraordinary Women’ exhibition opens at Quad City Arts, Rock Island

The exhibition “Extraordinary Women,” large-scale figurative paintings by Jaclyn Garlock, of Clear Lake, Iowa, is on view now through Dec. 11 at Quad City Arts Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island.

Garlock’s large-scale paintings depict life sized women engaging in non-salaried work from cooking to laundry to volunteering and enjoying themselves as they do it, a news release says.

The titles of her paintings are borrowed from song lyrics. Her bold, narrative compositions are acrylic on canvas.

To see the online gallery, visit https://www.quadcityarts.com/rock-island-gallery.html



Quad City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts. For more information, contact Dawn Wohlford-Metallo at 309-793-1213, extension 108, or by email at dwmetallo@quadcityarts.com.