Extreme flood leads to an XStream Cleanup

Even in the extreme heat and humidity, volunteers are heading out for an Xstreme Cleanup.

Across sites in Buffalo and Davenport, Iowa and Hampton and Moline, Illinois bags of trash and piles of debris were cleaned away.

The Saturday volunteer day is in response to the record flooding across the Quad Cities.

Volunteers told Local 4 News they wanted to help even though the flooding is done.

For those getting assistance, this goes a long way in the long recovery effort.

Steven Teel Jr. of Buffalo said as volunteers clear away remaining sandbag walls, “Kind of getting back to a little bit of normalcy around is nice because when we just finished this wall over here on my west side. I was going to cry because it’s been up for so long and it was a relief to know that it was gone.”

Davenport Parks supervisor Jason Manfull said, “The amount of debris and the sheer quantity of things that we have to get rid of, not only just the river water and the turf recovery but just trash and items like that. You find anything and everything that has washed up over the last two to three months.”

A total of 201 volunteers worked 577 hours across six designated locations.

Those volunteers gathered 216 bags of trash, 195 tires and 51 railroad ties.

Xstream has hosted these cleanups since 2004.