The QCA is under a heat advisory, thanks to extreme temperatures across the region, which can be especially dangerous as the heat can climb quickly to deadly levels in cars.

The Center for Disease Control warns that leaving a window open is not enough, as temperatures inside a car can increase by almost 20 degrees in 10 minutes with a window open partially.

Local 4’s Jackson Rozinsky conducted an experiment to see exactly how hot conditions can get inside a shut car. Within about four hours, the interior of the car was 138° F, which, while not the standard temperature to bake items in an oven, was hot enough to at least partially bake and affect cookies and s’mores.

Experts agree it’s vital to never leave a child or pet in the car on days like this. One tip from Genesis Health System is to leave something in the back seat with your child or pet that you have to remove when arriving to your destination.