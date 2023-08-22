The Federal Aviation Administration is holding runway safety meetings at about 90 airports nationwide between now and the end of September, including one at the Quad Cities International Airport.

“Sharing information is critical to improving safety,” said Tim Arel, chief operating officer of the FAA’s Air Traffic Organization. “These meetings, along with other efforts, will help us achieve our goal of zero close calls.”

During a Runway Safety Action Team meeting, stakeholders work to identify unique risks to surface safety at the participating airport and develop plans to mitigate or eliminate those risks. Representatives from the FAA’s air traffic organization, airlines, pilots, airport vehicle drivers and others take part in the meetings.

Major airports across the country are participating in these meetings, including Ronald Reagan Washington National, La Guardia New York, Dallas-Fort Worth International, Cleveland Hopkins International, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall, Reno/Tahoe International and Birmingham Shuttlesworth International. There has been no date announced for the meeting at the Quad Cities International Airport.

The meetings are held annually at each airport with a control tower and are the primary forum for locating and addressing airport-specific risk in the surface environment. The product of the meeting is a Runway Safety Action Plan where stakeholders document and agree to pursue specific actions to improve surface safety.

The FAA issued a Safety Call to Action in February after a string of incidents. After the Safety Summit in March, the agency has started implementing safety initiatives. The result of the summit is a commitment from the FAA and aviation community to pursue a goal of zero serious close calls.

Click here to read about the FAA’s runway safety program. Click here to read the runway safety fact sheet.