UPDATE: The FAA ordered all departing flights grounded early Wednesday morning, but lifted that order just before 8 a.m. after several hours.

However, delays and cancellations continued to snowball, including at the Quad Cities International Airport. More than 3,700 flights were delayed and more than 640 were canceled.

American Airlines flights parked at the gates at 8:20. pic.twitter.com/dNJKvb9aZT — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) January 11, 2023

UPDATE:

The Chicago flight was boarding and headed to the runway despite the ground stop not yet being lifted at O'Hare. — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) January 11, 2023

UPDATE:

The Chicago flight did not depart earlier and is boarding now, according to an announcement at the airport. — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) January 11, 2023

UPDATE:

As of 6:03 a.m., only one departing flight was listed as delayed at @qcairport: pic.twitter.com/lwBl5nf3po — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) January 11, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: The U.S Federal aviation administration is suffering a nationwide technical outage.

This caused hundreds of canceled flights and delays this morning.

The outage comes as a result of the failure of the FAA’s notice to air missions system that alerts pilots and other personnel about airborne issues and other delays at airports across the country.

The agency said that some functions are beginning to come back on line, but that “National Airspace System operations remain limited.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a tweet that he is in touch with the FAA and monitoring the situation.

United Airlines said that it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and would issue an update once it learned more from the FAA.

The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.