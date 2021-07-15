FAA releases tail number, owner, initial report on fatal plane crash

The FAA has released an initial report on the plane crash Wednesday that killed two people in northern Muscatine County.

Related Content At least 2 dead in plane crash

It simply states that the “aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances in a field.”

The plane with tail number N2801T was believed to be traveling from Michigan to Missouri when it lost contact with the Quad Cities International Airport.

It happened near the intersection of Iowa Highway 38 and 170th Street — just north of Muscatine.

The fixed-wing, single-engine Piper Cherokee was owned by God Speed Aviation, LLC, and had been in service since March 1972.