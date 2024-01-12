Before today we’ve only had 7 calendar days in Quad Cities weather history that had at least a foot of snow fall.

Today, we’re likely joining adding to that exclusive club!

As of noon, we’ve picked up 10.4″ of snow in Moline (the official QC measurement.)

And it’s been snowing hard ever since then, so we’re likely already over a foot!

We’ll get our next update shortly after 6 p.m. and look for our total to be over 12″ by then.

Any unnecessary travel should be avoided as the Blizzard Warning goes from 5 p.m. until noon on Saturday.