IowaWORKS is hosting a success fair to assist veterans, service members and the community find employment, resources and education opportunities.

Over 80 employers and community resources will be at the 6th Annual Quad-Cities Success Fair to speak with job seekers about thousands of job opportunities in and beyond the Quad Cities. IowaWORKS founded the fair to provide hiring resources for veterans and their spouses, and the event has grown to be one of the largest job fairs in Eastern Iowa.

“Veterans, military personnel and family members, will have the opportunity to have on-site interviews and network with some of the top employers in our region,” Shane Sawyer, Veteran Career Planner, said. “The community is also invited to participate to explore new career opportunities.”

The Quad-Cities Success Fair is Tuesday, August 16 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the St. Ambrose University Rogalski Center, located at 2100 North Ripley Street, Davenport. For more information, click here.



