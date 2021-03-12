Fairgrounds ‘lucky’ to be hosting St. Patrick’s Day festivities for first time since start of pandemic

St. Patrick’s Day was the first holiday in 2020 to really feel the impact of the pandemic.

Locally, events such as CASI’s St. Patrick’s Day 5k race, the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade and more were canceled.

Last year, the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day Bash three hours before it was supposed to start because of the pandemic.

With restrictions being lifted in Iowa while residents continue receiving COVID-19 vaccinations across the state, the St. Patrick’s Day Bash is back and celebrating the luck of the Irish this weekend.

Marking its third year in existence, the free event kicked off Friday evening at the fairgrounds with food and live music.

Shawn Loter, Mississippi Valley Fair General Manager, is hopeful for a good turnout this weekend.

He wants to put the past behind and make this year’s holiday feel more normal.

“Everything was set up, coolers were stocked, food was already cooked. I mean, Smokin’ Butts had all their food cooked already, so that was really heartbreaking,” said Loter. “But I think this year, we’re having it. We’re kind of putting that to the past. I’m trying to forget last year. Let’s start 2021 off to a good start.”

The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds is hosting a parade 11 a.m. Saturday at 2815 Locust Street, Davenport, with activities for kids in the Iowa Building and more live music in the Fair Center. Admission is free.

There will be hand sanitizer around the fairgrounds and space for people to social distance.

Loter says people who want to wear masks are encouraged to.

“It’s nice that we’re able to have it; start to get a bit of normalcy in everyone’s lives,” said Loter. “So, we’re making it all safe, so we want people to make sure that they feel safe and be able to bring their family here and have a good time.”

More information about the St. Patrick’s Day Bash is here.

This year’s CASI St. Patrick’s Day race was postponed, but the Blarney Bash 2021 virtual online auction is still a go through 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13.

Learn more about the event here.