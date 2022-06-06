The Davenport Public Library Fairmount Branch is hosting a presentation by Chase Norris entitled “Clock, Inc & The LGBTQ+ Community” on Thursday, June 9 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Norris grew up in a small town outside of Peoria. After graduating from Eastern Illinois University in 2014 with his bachelor’s in psychology, he came out as female to male transgender and began his medical transition. In 2015, Norris accepted a position at Western Illinois University in Moline as a counselor education graduate student. During his internship, he started that organization’s very first LGBT+ group at his internship site, which prompted Norris to start Clock, Inc.

The Fairmount Branch is located at 3000 N. Fairmount Street in Davenport. The program is free and the public is invited to attend.