Faith leaders in the Quad Cities urge Reyolds to keep houses of worship closed

In a letter to Kim Reynolds, several faith leaders from the Quad Cities wrote to the Iowa governor- “roll back your decision to open our houses of worship to group religious observances.”

Members of the local non-profit congregational organization, Quad Cities Interfaith, expressed their concerns in a letter regarding the governor’s decision to allow face-to-face religious and spiritual gatherings.

“We feel strongly that this is no time to resume worship services in our sanctuaries,” the leaders said in the letter.

“Far from our state having “flattened the curve,” the number of COVID-19 cases and resulting deaths continues to rise. That makes this a very dangerous time for ignoring the proscriptions of public health experts, like the doctors and researchers at the CDC, to continue sheltering at home, physical distancing, and most important of all, avoiding close contact in crowds,” they added.

Iowa moved to next phase of reopening on May 1st, allowing gyms, restaurants, retail stores, churches, and other houses of worship to open under preventive guidelines and protocols from the state.

“God is available and accessible to us whenever and wherever we seek to connect with the Divine force in the universe. The God we worship would never call upon us to perform acts of martyrdom in the name of face-to-face group worship,” the letter said.

“It was never intended that sanctuary worship and gathering in prayer should be a life-threatening activity. Yet to do so in the midst of a raging pandemic makes it one.”

Noting the Quad Cities as one of the hot spots in Iowa, the leaders “feel the realities of this danger all the more keenly.”

“Ours is a bi-state community, united by a river. Not only does commerce flow both ways over the bridges between Iowa and Illinois, but so do our congregants and worshippers. With the various states issuing varying COVID-19 protective regulations, the inconsistency of those regulations poses an even greater threat when worshippers from both states gather in common sanctuaries,” they added.

So far, 16 congregational leaders have signed the letter, Rev. Rich Hendricks of the Metropolitan Community Church Quad Cities, said in an email.