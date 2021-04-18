Faith leaders meet in Davenport, address racism in church

More than a half-dozen leaders of faith came together Friday in Davenport, focused on racial inequality and racism.

However, their approach was different — the preachers blamed the church.

They say racism is a lie that started in the church and now want other members of the clergy to join them.

“Church also gave us racism, and we come today to speak to this era that came from the church,” said Pastor P. Wonder Harris, Senior Pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Moline. “Racism is a lie. It has always been a lie. We’re calling on pastors to join us.”

The pastors encourage people to take what’s called the Diamond Pledge, which removes traditional assumptions about people based on skin color and resets the value of all people as “Diamonds.”