After 31 years in business, the popular QC restaurant The Faithful Pilot will close after Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at 117 N. Cody Road, LeClaire.

“We had the pleasure of creating so many memories over these 30 years. From anniversaries, birthdays, engagements, and even weddings. You, our guests, have made this possible,” the restaurant (which opened in 1991 and changed ownership in 2009) posted Tuesday on Facebook.

“We have been blessed with some of the best staff throughout the years and many of our guests have become friends and people we call family. It comes with a heavy heart that we will be ending our chapter as The Faithful Pilot.”

The final day of operation will be Dec. 14, 2022. “We would like to thank our loyal guests, our amazing staff, and the community for the support and kindness you have given The Faithful Pilot throughout the years,” the post said.