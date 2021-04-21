Fake drug sale, chase, then wreck leads to over four-year prison sentence for firearm charge

Phillip Darnell Hicks, 38, of the Quad Cities area, was sentenced by United State District Court Judge to 51 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm.

Hicks was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to the investigation documents, in August of 2019, Hicks met with an individual to sell them marijuana, but instead sold them an empty bag. Once the individual found out, a car chase began between the two, during which shots were fired at Hicks’ vehicle.

Hicks’ vehicle ended up in a collision and he ran from the scene. He was carrying a loaded Taurus Slim PT709 9 mm pistol he later threw away in a residential neighborhood in Davenport.

Hicks was a convicted felon and was not allowed to possess a gun.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods to bring law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.