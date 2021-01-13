Fall 2020 graduates of Carl Sandburg College announced

Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg announced the following names of students who have completed graduation requirements and graduated from the college at the end of the 2020 fall semester:

ASSOCIATE DEGREES

ASSOCIATE IN ARTS

Alexis — Grace Guldenzopf, Brea Simkins

Carthage — Matthew Peacock

Chicago — Gavan Oxford-Lannholm

Dallas City — Katelin Allen

Galesburg — Harly Bagwell, Matthew Graves, Preston Hook, Kendra Hossain, Heather Kisler, Jordan Livingston, Alissa Llave, Halle Majdich, Tyree Mitchell, Kaitlyn Pleshko, Collin Sevigny, Rylee Stufflebeem, Gavin Thompson, Candis Wade, Cierra Williams, Nicholas Wolf

Gilson — Amanda Oglesby

Glendive, Mont. — Cole Selliers

Kirkwood — Heather Montroy, Noah Northrup

Milan — Seth Wetteland

Monmouth — Amy Damewood, Maria Godina, Jorge Perez

Oneida — Hanna Pitman

Roseville — Melissa Jacobsen

Westford, Mass. — Katlyn Price

ASSOCIATE IN GENERAL STUDIES

Abingdon — Kyle Clark

Bushnell — Emily Jackson

Colchester — Kenzie Ussery

Dallas City — Katelin Allen

East Galesburg — Robert Spurgeon

Friday Harbor, Wash. — Kylie Cullett

Galesburg — Dillon Barnes, Austin Baughman, Brayden Bledsoe, Brytne Fenton, Trevor Folger, Erika Jimenez, Brooke Shadwick, Rylee Stufflebeem, Rebecca Tharp

Galva — Madison Murphy

Mattoon — Jenny Hildebrand

Monmouth — Amy Damewood

ASSOCIATE IN SCIENCE

Alexis — Brea Simkins

Yates City — Cassandra Kling

ASSOCIATE IN APPLIED SCIENCE

Administrative Office Professional

Galesburg — Mikayla Bernhart

Business Administration

Galesburg — Samantha Swanson

Criminal Justice

Oquawka — Dylan Tee

Emergency Medical Services-Paramedic

Farmington — Dorian Utsinger

Industrial Welding Technology

Plymouth — Kenneth Cavett

IT LAN & Security Specialist

Knoxville — Zachary Marquith

Medical Office Professional

Galesburg — Rayna Jones

Mortuary Science

Galesburg — Haley Price, Rochelle Sprague

Kewanee — Samantha Siemers

Morton — Brandon Johnson

Springfield — Makenzie Crofton-Dowding

Woodson — Abigail Gimbel

Process Maintenance Technology

Moline — Shane Ranson

Monmouth — Miguel Arteaga

CERTIFICATES

American Welding Society-Level 1

Aledo — Jeremiah Morse

Galesburg — Salvatore Pica

Plymouth — Kenneth Cavett

Automotive Technology

Abingdon — Tyler Clark

Galesburg — Brick Palmgren, Thomas White

Monmouth — Andy Guerrero

Basic Industrial Manufacturing Maintenance

Plymouth — Kenneth Cavett

Rantoul — Luke Jones

Cisco Network Associate

Galesburg — Franck Nsimbi

Oneida — Aaron Sharp

Computer Numeric Control Operator

Altona — Galen Cameron

Galesburg — Recardo Crosby

Computer Support Associate

Galesburg — Brent Lauerman, Franck Nsimbi, Christian Stewart

Monmouth — Glodie Kapesa

Woodhull — Zachary Cutts

Computer Technician

Galesburg — Brent Lauerman

Criminal Justice

Alton — Jessica Bousman

Oquawka — Dylan Tee

Emergency Medical Services-Paramedic

Andalusia — Mekenna Ewing

Galesburg — Nicholas Gillen, Michael Warren

Kewanee — Andrew Welgat

Muscatine, Iowa — Brandon Rodriguez

Industrial Welding Technology-MIG/GMAW

Plymouth — Kenneth Cavett

Industrial Welding Technology-TIG/SMAW

Plymouth — Kenneth Cavett

Medical Assisting

Galesburg — Nana Djunga, Nicole Garcia, Courtney Goodman, Maggie Hubbard, Javona Johnson, Rebecca Kirk, Karysa Morris, Elizabeth Turnipseed

Knoxville — Shelby Nees

Monmouth — Veronica Davis

Network Security Associate

Galesburg — Brent Lauerman

Monmouth — Devin Fancher

Oneida — Aaron Sharp

Welding

Galesburg — Jacob Milligan

ADVANCED CERTIFICATES

Computer Numeric Control Programmer

Altona — Galen Cameron

