Fall 2020 graduates of Carl Sandburg College announced

Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg announced the following names of students who have completed graduation requirements and graduated from the college at the end of the 2020 fall semester:
ASSOCIATE DEGREES
ASSOCIATE IN ARTS
Alexis — Grace Guldenzopf, Brea Simkins
Carthage — Matthew Peacock
Chicago — Gavan Oxford-Lannholm
Dallas City — Katelin Allen
Galesburg — Harly Bagwell, Matthew Graves, Preston Hook, Kendra Hossain, Heather Kisler, Jordan Livingston, Alissa Llave, Halle Majdich, Tyree Mitchell, Kaitlyn Pleshko, Collin Sevigny, Rylee Stufflebeem, Gavin Thompson, Candis Wade, Cierra Williams, Nicholas Wolf
Gilson — Amanda Oglesby
Glendive, Mont. — Cole Selliers
Kirkwood — Heather Montroy, Noah Northrup
Milan — Seth Wetteland
Monmouth — Amy Damewood, Maria Godina, Jorge Perez
Oneida — Hanna Pitman
Roseville — Melissa Jacobsen
Westford, Mass. — Katlyn Price
ASSOCIATE IN GENERAL STUDIES
Abingdon — Kyle Clark
Bushnell — Emily Jackson
Colchester — Kenzie Ussery
Dallas City — Katelin Allen
East Galesburg — Robert Spurgeon
Friday Harbor, Wash. — Kylie Cullett
Galesburg — Dillon Barnes, Austin Baughman, Brayden Bledsoe, Brytne Fenton, Trevor Folger, Erika Jimenez, Brooke Shadwick, Rylee Stufflebeem, Rebecca Tharp
Galva — Madison Murphy
Mattoon — Jenny Hildebrand
Monmouth — Amy Damewood
ASSOCIATE IN SCIENCE
Alexis — Brea Simkins
Yates City — Cassandra Kling
ASSOCIATE IN APPLIED SCIENCE
Administrative Office Professional
Galesburg — Mikayla Bernhart
Business Administration
Galesburg — Samantha Swanson
Criminal Justice
Oquawka — Dylan Tee
Emergency Medical Services-Paramedic
Farmington — Dorian Utsinger
Industrial Welding Technology
Plymouth — Kenneth Cavett
IT LAN & Security Specialist
Knoxville — Zachary Marquith
Medical Office Professional
Galesburg — Rayna Jones
Mortuary Science
Galesburg — Haley Price, Rochelle Sprague
Kewanee — Samantha Siemers
Morton — Brandon Johnson
Springfield — Makenzie Crofton-Dowding
Woodson — Abigail Gimbel
Process Maintenance Technology
Moline — Shane Ranson
Monmouth — Miguel Arteaga
CERTIFICATES
American Welding Society-Level 1
Aledo — Jeremiah Morse
Galesburg — Salvatore Pica
Plymouth — Kenneth Cavett
Automotive Technology
Abingdon — Tyler Clark
Galesburg — Brick Palmgren, Thomas White
Monmouth — Andy Guerrero
Basic Industrial Manufacturing Maintenance
Plymouth — Kenneth Cavett
Rantoul — Luke Jones
Cisco Network Associate
Galesburg — Franck Nsimbi
Oneida — Aaron Sharp
Computer Numeric Control Operator
Altona — Galen Cameron
Galesburg — Recardo Crosby
Computer Support Associate
Galesburg — Brent Lauerman, Franck Nsimbi, Christian Stewart
Monmouth — Glodie Kapesa
Woodhull — Zachary Cutts
Computer Technician
Galesburg — Brent Lauerman
Criminal Justice
Alton — Jessica Bousman
Oquawka — Dylan Tee
Emergency Medical Services-Paramedic
Andalusia — Mekenna Ewing
Galesburg — Nicholas Gillen, Michael Warren
Kewanee — Andrew Welgat
Muscatine, Iowa — Brandon Rodriguez
Industrial Welding Technology-MIG/GMAW
Plymouth — Kenneth Cavett
Industrial Welding Technology-TIG/SMAW
Plymouth — Kenneth Cavett
Medical Assisting
Galesburg — Nana Djunga, Nicole Garcia, Courtney Goodman, Maggie Hubbard, Javona Johnson, Rebecca Kirk, Karysa Morris, Elizabeth Turnipseed
Knoxville — Shelby Nees
Monmouth — Veronica Davis
Network Security Associate
Galesburg — Brent Lauerman
Monmouth — Devin Fancher
Oneida — Aaron Sharp
Welding
Galesburg — Jacob Milligan
ADVANCED CERTIFICATES
Computer Numeric Control Programmer
Altona — Galen Cameron