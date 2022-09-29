Bring out man’s best friend for a doggone dandy day at Fall Doggie Fest!

Dogs and their owners can enjoy an afternoon at the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Fall Doggie Fest. Play in the dog park and check out the Dog Market vendors. Fall Doggie Fest is Sunday, October 2, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Eleanor Wallace Dog Park and Hasselroth Park, located at 28th St. and 78th Ave. West in Rock Island. This event is free and open to the public. Please bring dogs on leash and observe park rules. Parking is available at the Campbell Sports Complex.

