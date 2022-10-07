The LeClaire Fall Fest will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday,, sponsored by the River Valley Optimists’ Club. The family event will feature art, crafts, and a variety of homemade food items. There will be a truckload of pumpkins for sale, too, by 4-H members.

Other vendor items include kettle corn, a wide variety of unique craft and gift items like garden art, honey/honeycomb, handmade jewelry, and bath bombs. There will be a free kids-only area, too. What BBQ will have all kinds of food available.

Special fall items and sales will be available at downtown businesses along with shopping, dining, and touring. Live music will be provided by Lily Sprenglemeyer at Antique Archaeology from noon-3 p.m.

For more information, visit here.