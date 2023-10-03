LeClaire will be hopping this weekend, as Fall Market Days & Chalk the Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 and the Fall Fest will be Sunday.

Sidewalk, porch, deck sales, and more in downtown LeClaire include:

Aunt Hattie’s – shop their sidewalk sales and find LeClaire fleece hoodies back in stock for fall.

shop their sidewalk sales and find LeClaire fleece hoodies back in stock for fall. Bamboo Baby Boutique – “deck” sales.

“deck” sales. Bela – “deck” sales with half off.

– “deck” sales with half off. Cody Road Coffee – new Halloween / fall apparel and drink specials.

new Halloween / fall apparel and drink specials. Cody Road October Craft Show – Oct. 7 & 8,10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the LeClaire Civic Center.

Oct. 7 & 8,10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the LeClaire Civic Center. Cody Road Trading Post – all new Halloween / fall T-shirts and flannels. Great sales on other items.

– all new Halloween / fall T-shirts and flannels. Great sales on other items. Decades – working blacksmith doing demos on Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

– working blacksmith doing demos on Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Emily Found It – sidewalk sale and free fall-flavored sparkling water.

sidewalk sale and free fall-flavored sparkling water. Grasshoppers Gatherings ­– Open House from noon-4 p.m. both days with treats. Start getting ideas for your next celebration / gathering. Any event scheduled in 2023 will receive a 20% discount! Plus “make a deal” in the two rooms with vintage and upcycled items that are for sale.

Open House from noon-4 p.m. both days with treats. Start getting ideas for your next celebration / gathering. Any event scheduled in 2023 will receive a 20% discount! Plus “make a deal” in the two rooms with vintage and upcycled items that are for sale. Green Tree Brewery – Bakes & Brews with Kneaded Kindness on Sunday, 12-4 p.m.

Bakes & Brews with Kneaded Kindness on Sunday, 12-4 p.m. Happy Joe’s – grab some delicious pizza by the slice and enjoy a $1 ice cream cone.

grab some delicious pizza by the slice and enjoy a $1 ice cream cone. Kitsch-n Sink – great porch sale plus a “witch hunt” and spin the “Hallo-wheel” for a prize.

great porch sale plus a “witch hunt” and spin the “Hallo-wheel” for a prize. LeClaire Olive Oil Co. – find some specials and free samples.

find some specials and free samples. Mississippi Cottage Antiques – special October sale.

special October sale. Mississippi River Distilling Co. – featured fall cocktail for $8 and $5 off their new American Malt Whiskey. (Must be 21+ to purchase cocktails and bottles)

featured fall cocktail for $8 and $5 off their new American Malt Whiskey. (Must be 21+ to purchase cocktails and bottles) Nest Modern Goods – sidewalk sales and new items.

sidewalk sales and new items. Of heaven and earth – purchase a bracelet and receive four assorted pocket stones.

– purchase a bracelet and receive four assorted pocket stones. Olathea Creek Vineyard & Winery – hosting a pop-up event of Wine + Jewelry on Saturday, 2-5 p.m.

hosting a pop-up event of Wine + Jewelry on Saturday, 2-5 p.m. The Potter’s House – 20% off their beautiful hand blown glass pumpkins.

20% off their beautiful hand blown glass pumpkins. Razzleberries – will have a fun surprise!

will have a fun surprise! Rising Tide Boutique – sidewalk sale with 40% off rack.

– sidewalk sale with 40% off rack. Riverview Roadhouse – $3 Busch Light drafts on Saturday & Sunday. Food Specials: $13 Philly Cheese Steak with fries on Saturday and French Dip with fries on Sunday.

$3 Busch Light drafts on Saturday & Sunday. Food Specials: $13 Philly Cheese Steak with fries on Saturday and French Dip with fries on Sunday. Shameless Chocoholic – BEST caramel apples here!

BEST caramel apples here! What BBQ & Bar – hasspooky Halloween drink specials and face painting on Saturday. On Sunday, find them on the Levee with food during the LeClaire Fall Fest, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

hasspooky Halloween drink specials and face painting on Saturday. On Sunday, find them on the Levee with food during the LeClaire Fall Fest, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wide River Winery Tasting Room – Free samples of their Harvest Hurrah (must be 21+ to sample and purchase wine).

Chalk the Walk at:

Kitsch-n Sink • Razzleberries • Bamboo Baby Boutique • Bela • Grasshoppers’ Gatherings • The Potter’s House • Cody Road Coffee • Cody Road Trading Post • Of heaven and earth • Aunt Hatties • The Shameless Chocoholic • Rising Tide Boutique • LeClaire Information Center • What BBQ

Olathea Creek Vineyard and Winery is at 23456 Great River Road, LeClaire.

Enjoy Live Music:

Saturday, Oct. 7, 3-6 p.m.: Green Tree Brewery has live music by Sean Kistler. Opening at 11 a.m. for Quad Cities Topless Brewery Cruise for charity.

Sunday, Oct. 8, 2-5 p.m.: Olathea Creek Vineyard & Winery has live music by Ariel McReynolds.

For more information, click HERE.

LeClaire Fall Fest

On Sunday, Oct. 8, the LeClaire Fall Fest will be on the Levee from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by the River Valley Optimists’ Club. It’s a fun, family event that features art, crafts, and a variety of homemade food items. There will be a truckload of pumpkins for sale, too, by 4-H members.

Some of the other 70+ vendors include kettle corn, a wide variety of unique craft and gift items like garden art, honey/honeycomb, jewelry, boutique clothing, and art. There will be a free “Kids Only” area, too.

What BBQ will be serving their pulled pork sliders, brisket sliders, loaded Mac and Cheese bowls, and sides. Chuckie’s and QC Fork in the Road will also be on site with their offerings.

Special fall items and sales will be available at downtown businesses along with shopping, dining, and touring. For more information, see LeClaire Fall Fest on Facebook HERE, or email rivervalleyoptimists@gmail.com.