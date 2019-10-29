Fall Harvest Fest to benefit historic Davenport cemetery

A special fundraiser called Fall Harvest Fest is happening this weekend to raise money for a project at a historic cemetery.

The event takes place from noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday, November 2 at Fairmount Cemetery, located at 3902 Rockingham Road in Davenport.

Hosted by Friends of Fairmount Cemetery and Preservation Group, proceeds will help renovate a mausoleum and preserve a historic prairie.

Local 4’s Eric Zizich sat down with Carvel Morgan of Fairmount Cemetery and Crematory for more details on Fall Harvest Fest.