If you’re planning a wedding, you can check out NABE (pronounced “Nah-bay”), which stands for Not Another Bridal Expo, on Saturday, March 26 at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

Instead of the typical bridal expo we’re all used to, NABE throws a wedding. Now you can ditch the list and plan your wedding with a wedding, according to a Wednesday release.

From cake to food, photos, music, decor, and more, you can experience what you dream for a dream wedding. At NABE, guests get to see exactly what each vendor offers and connect with them on a personal level. And there is a chance to win an all-inclusive vacation to Mexico.

NABE is geared to engaged couples, their parents, and their wedding party, as well as couples in love looking for the perfect date night and event planners looking to find quality local vendors.

The March 26 event starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Then the after-party takes place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bettendorf, from 8:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Guests can arrive and leave the after-party with a party bus or drive independently. Guests also have the opportunity to take advantage of great hotel rates at the Hilton Garden Inn with the mention of NABE.

NABE will feature a cocktail hour, grand entrance, cake cutting, plated dinner served at guests’ tables, entertainment, dancing, and so much more. Everything offered at NABE is sponsored by approved vendors, who can all be found at www.NabeLove.com.

Not Another Bridal Expo can help you plan the perfect wedding.

“This makes it easy for our guests to ditch the cards, flyers, and lists and simply experience it,” the Wednesday release says. “Guests will see vendors and connect with them directly from our website before, during, or after the event. Each business category has more than one vendor, making our dinner an ultimate taste testing of various caterers in the QC. This also makes our DJ showcase a live DJ battle, our designer tables a hub for decor inspiration, and our dessert table an assortment of cultures and flavors.”

There will be tons of giveaways at the event; however, only one lucky couple will win the grand prize of an all-inclusive honeymoon vacation to Mexico. To enter for a chance to win the grand prize, guests must complete cute activities provided by the vendors. Each activity conducted will increase each guests’ chance of winning at the end of the event.

Tickets are $45 each (not sold at the door), with $10 added cost for the after-party, and you must pre-register at www.NabeLove.com.

Founded in 2019, NABE is a wedding event that connects the right clients with the right vendors in a fun, exciting, and authentic way.