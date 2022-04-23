You’ll fall in love with the It’s All About Love Quilt Show!

Enjoy the spring-themed show April 29-30 as Country Crossroads Quilt Guild displays over 150 quilts. Bring out the family to learn about quilts, shop for unique gifts and take in tons of displays, food and fun. special display of quilts will be featured from our All About Love quilt challenge. Members of the guild were given a specific piece of fabric with the challenge to make a small wall hanging featuring that design. Also featured will be a Pizza Box challenge, where participants can include specific fabric, colors or quilt block designs, exchange boxes with other members of the group every month at meetings and have a group of blocks to use however the quilter wants. A quilt appraiser and scissors sharpener service will also be available, as well as information about the guild for anyone wanting to join.

It’s All About Love Quilt Show is Friday, April 29, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 30 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Rock River Center, located at 810 South 10th Street in Oregon, Illinois. Admission is $5 per person, which includes a raffle ticket for a special quilt made by guild members. Ages 10 and younger are free.

