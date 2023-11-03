The City of Clinton dedicated an Honorary Street Name in memory of a fallen Clinton Police Department officer.

The Clinton City Council approved the name request in honor of Officer Todd Stone at the August 8 meeting. Stone died in the line of duty on January 27, 1993 while involved in a vehicle pursuit. Stone served with the Clinton Police Department for 5 years and was survived by his wife, 3-year-old daughter and 1-month-old son.

Ribbon-cutting for the placement of the fifth Honorary Street Name was Friday, November 3. The sign was installed on 17th Pl. at Liberty Ave.