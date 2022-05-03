Dozens of communities across Henry and Knox Counties continue to show support for Nick Weist, the Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed last Friday.

One of the towns with the largest show of support so far has been Weist’s hometown, Viola, Illinois. Hundreds of American flags and blue lights have been put up around the town on homes, businesses, telephone poles and more.

Some businesses around Viola where Weist was a regular customer are among the ones showing support, including Bone Collector BBQ and Morrison’s Market.

“Leaving last night and seeing all the blue lights in the community and all the support, that’s really what this small town is all about,” said Jason Wates, the general manager of Bone Collector BBQ in Viola.

People working at the businesses Weist often visited all describe him the same way: A kind, loving, family man.

“He would always come in with his kids, always had a smile on his face, he was always very pleasant,” said Tara, an employee at Morrison’s Market. “(He’s) definitely going to be missed around here.”

“Deputy Weist I knew from working in the restaurant here,” Wates said. “He was always in good spirits, he’d come in the restaurant quite a bit.”

On top of supporting the local businesses, Weist volunteered at many places around Viola for year

“He was a part of the community,” Tara said. “He was on the volunteer fire department and at his kids’ schools.”

Weist’s public memorial service is scheduled for this coming Saturday at Galesburg High School at 2 p.m.