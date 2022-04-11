Fallen firefighters of the Rock Island Fire Department will be honored at a memorial service May 15.

The Rock Island Fire Department, in conjunction with the Rock Island Association of Retired Firefighters, will conduct its annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on the front lawn of Central Fire Station. Mayor Mike Thoms will be a featured guest speaker, and the Rock Island Fire Department Honor Guard will be posting the colors and conducting a Bell Ceremony to honor the fallen. The Bell Ceremony includes the ringing of a bell made of cast bronze that has been a part of the Rock Island Fire Department’s history for over 120 years. The bell hangs from a specially designed memorial located on the front lawn of Central Fire Station. Additionally, bagpiper Derek Grant and bugler Bill Sterba will be taking part in the memorial service.

The Rock Island Fire Department’s Annual Memorial Service is Sunday, May 15 at 2:30 p.m., on the front lawn of Central Fire Station, located at 1313 5th Avenue in Rock Island. A reception will follow the service in the station.



For more information, call the Rock Island Fire Department at (309) 732-2800.