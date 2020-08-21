Fallen Jo Daviess County firefighter honored with hero’s send-off

A firefighter in Jo Daviess County is being honored tonight.

38-year-old Ben Weimer passed away last week unexpectedly.

He worked at the Scales Mound Fire Protection District.

His wife passed away last year after giving birth to a son.

Today, his fellow firefighters gave him a hero’s send-off.

“When I started up, the premise of going into a burning building with flames shooting out of the roof, something like that, was bizarre to me. Ben always had my back.”

That reassurance is what Ben Weimer gave to Doug Rahden when he joined the Galena Territory Fire Department, just outside of Galena.

Weimer’s wife passed away last year, leaving him to raise their newborn son alone, but he didn’t stop serving his community and helping his department.

“His situation, he was always there for us. When the tragedy happened to his wife last year, we tried to be there for him, but he still kept being there for us with all that going on,” says Rahden.

“He was always very enthusiastic. He was always willing to do anything. He was willing to go above and beyond anything that needed to be done. And he always dug right in. EMS calls, fire calls, car accidents, whatever, he was right there, and he was well-trained when he came,” says Galena Territory Fire Department Lieutenant David Tippet.

Weimer’s family chose not to hold a large service to honor him due to COVID-19, but Rahden and the fire department wanted to make sure he had a send-off by carrying his ashes on his firetruck through the district.

“And I hope it’s a nice way that we can show him our love and honor him,” says Rahden.