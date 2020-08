UPDATE: Bricks are falling off of the building known as The Davenport.

Southbound Main Street is closed at the building. Northbound is open in front of the Davenport Library. Parking is closed on the south side of 4th Street.

Bricks are falling off of the building known as The Davenport. https://t.co/oNPy6q6fbZ pic.twitter.com/CYKo935rqz — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) August 18, 2020

EARLIER UPDATE: Main Street in Davenport is closed between 3rd and 4th streets due to falling building debris, the Davenport Police Department announced on social media Tuesday.

Police said the city has a structural engineer en route “to evaluate the building.”