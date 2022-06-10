Many store shelves are still empty with baby formula, which has left many parents wondering how they will feed their babies.

Social media has been a useful tool for parents looking to connect, exchange sell and donate baby formula.

“There’s probably 20-30 posts a day about moms just struggling to find formula to feed their children,” explained Ngoc Pham, a Moline mom of five kids.

Pham says she first stocked up on baby formula after doing some extreme couponing as a “just-in-case” measure for her one-year-old. Her baby was able to breastfeed his entire first year, which left Pham with extra formula. She says after seeing the shortage of formula across the Quad Cities area and how many moms were in need, she wanted to donate.

“I had some formula left over from breast feeding my son, who just turned one. So, I decided to donate that to the local mom groups around,” said Pham.

Lola Medley is a mom of two. She say’s she has been struggling to find the yellow can of Infomil in stores, so went to the “QC Pay It Forward” Facebook page to look for help.

“I went to almost all my local stores and I cannot find that formula anywhere,” said Medley.

Since joining that Facebook group, she says she has been able to connect with other parents in need and exchange formula and other baby products.

“It’s a lot going on in the world right now. There are moms out here that could use help with the shortage and everything going on, and I just found myself one of those ‘QC Pay it Forward’ pages. I put some things up for donation and people have been coming to get them, said Medley.

See below for a list of local baby formula resources:

Pregnancy Resources

Women’s Choice Center

WIC Iowa

WIC Illinois

Rock Island County Health Department

Brickseek.com