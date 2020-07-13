Families are dealing with cleanup after a short but powerful storm that swept through the area this weekend.



Saturday evening, the wind downed powerlines, towr down trees and thousands lost power.



An especially dangerous situation in Coal Valley at a trailer park on West 14th Street around 7 p.m. a tree fell on a gas line.



The gas line immediately started leaking filling the area with a strong gasoline smell.



Arlene Cooke and her boyfriend Jeff Krummel were first at the scene the incident happened in Coal Valley.



“Seen the tree down over there he goes of there’s a tree down over here and then we can hear this noise well he walked over there to see what the noise was he didn’t know if it was water or gas.” said Cooke.



The strong storm knocked down trees throughout the Quad Cities and surrounding areas.



Christina Zumwalt lives in Davenport and said she couldn’t believe that her neighbors tree fell down.

“Walking down my hallway in my house and I seen the tree down and I had to look closer like no it can’t be,” said Zumwalt. “I looked at it and was in disbelief it was down.”



It’s unknown how many trees fell down during the storm.