Families are helping people from the Quad Cities who can’t shovel their sidewalk after the winter storm

For seniors and people with disabilities, the icy conditions can be especially dangerous.



Families from both sides of the river are coming together to make sure they’re safe with a shovel in hand and a giving spirit.



Jaycob Kirkpatrick and his 5-year-old son Mylo have been helping people from the Quad Cities who can’t shovel their sidewalk or driveway after the winter storm that hit our area.



“There’s an elderly couple we went to just a couple of people with disabilities we started here in Davenport and we ended up all the way in Colona so I mean we’re driving all the way over,” said Kirkpatrick. “It’s great for him to learn to help others and people don’t have to be out in the snow and cold and risk hurting themselves.”



Sarah Huber’s three children are also helping out their neighbors in Milan.



“As a child, we were always helping out neighbors and walking up and down the street, and anybody that didn’t have somebody to plow out we would take care of it and my husband and I felt really strongly that we needed to pass that on our kids,” said Huber.

One of those neighbors is Mary Nichols.

“I can’t shovel much and he can’t shovel at all he isn’t suppose to,” said Nichols. “It’s great these kids are great they help with everything they help me do everything.”